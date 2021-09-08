Insider Buying: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Buys 21,648 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 21,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,899.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $426,749.30.

On Monday, August 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $3,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37.

Shares of DCOM opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

