Insider Buying: Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) Insider Purchases 65,217 Shares of Stock

Seven West Media Limited (ASX:SWM) insider Teresa Dyson acquired 65,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.82 ($21,428.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 829.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seven West Media Company Profile

Seven West Media Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated media company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Television; The West; and Other Business and New Ventures segments. It produces and operates commercial television programming and stations; and distributes programming content.

