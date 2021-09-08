Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells 6,350 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ABT stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $129.06. 3,055,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,337. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 145.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

