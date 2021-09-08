Insider Selling: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sells 6,350 Shares of Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ABT stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $129.06. 3,055,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,337. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,470 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 145.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
