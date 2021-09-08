Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $630,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $565,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00.

EXPI stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. The stock had a trading volume of 882,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,908. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in eXp World by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

