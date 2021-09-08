Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00.

NRIX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 345,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,947. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

