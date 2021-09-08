Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells 3,870 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.34. The stock had a trading volume of 922,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.01. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.
Verisk Analytics Company Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
