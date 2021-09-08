Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Alex Gusinov sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $121,740.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alex Gusinov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Alex Gusinov sold 1,135 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $140,263.30.

On Thursday, July 29th, Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $129.26.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

VICR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Vicor by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 53,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

