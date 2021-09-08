Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $617,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

