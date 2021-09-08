Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Integra LifeSciences worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $451,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

