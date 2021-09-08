Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Purchased by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 173.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 45.8% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,333 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,950. The company has a market cap of $340.42 million, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.98. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 20.76%.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

