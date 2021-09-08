Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.49. 33,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average is $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

