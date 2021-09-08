InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.
NYSE IHG opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.71 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
