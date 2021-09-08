InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE IHG opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.71 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,328,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

