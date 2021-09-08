Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to announce ($0.89) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). Intra-Cellular Therapies reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($3.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

ITCI opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.