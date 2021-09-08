Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $11.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Intuit by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 61,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $560.47 on Wednesday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.64 and a 200-day moving average of $457.65. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

