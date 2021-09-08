Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

KBWD opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

