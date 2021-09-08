Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $380.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,869,711. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

