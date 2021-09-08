Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 3,168.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.91. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

