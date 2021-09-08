Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 97.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.10. 51,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,516. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.