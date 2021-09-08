Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.3% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.45. 85,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,516. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $103.48 and a 52-week high of $157.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

