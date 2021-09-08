Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,554 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,292% compared to the typical daily volume of 758 put options.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,112 shares of company stock worth $325,276 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after purchasing an additional 477,435 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,303,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,329,000 after purchasing an additional 833,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

