IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $591.69 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. IoTeX has a market cap of $591.69 million and approximately $141.11 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00352353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00152208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00722509 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

