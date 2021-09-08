IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 50 at Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on IQE. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of IQE in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

LON:IQE traded down GBX 1.86 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 44.14 ($0.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,365. The firm has a market capitalization of £354.12 million and a PE ratio of -110.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.96. IQE has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

