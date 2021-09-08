iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Head-To-Head Analysis

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

iRhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRhythm Technologies -19.41% -18.41% -12.06% Liquidia N/A -71.68% -51.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iRhythm Technologies and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRhythm Technologies 0 8 3 0 2.27 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $147.90, suggesting a potential upside of 208.64%. Liquidia has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.82%. Given iRhythm Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iRhythm Technologies is more favorable than Liquidia.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iRhythm Technologies and Liquidia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRhythm Technologies $265.17 million 5.31 -$43.83 million ($1.58) -30.33 Liquidia $740,000.00 191.04 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.55

iRhythm Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. iRhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iRhythm Technologies beats Liquidia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

