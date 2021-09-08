iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Cut by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,301 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $48,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,557,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,049 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.