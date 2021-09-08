iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86.

