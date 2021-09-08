iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,818,868. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.