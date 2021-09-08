iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.