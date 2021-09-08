iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $431.08 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $290.44 and a 52 week high of $432.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.98.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

