iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,186. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

