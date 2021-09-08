iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDRV. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,236,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 466.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $777,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.