iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $452.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.74 and a 200 day moving average of $421.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

