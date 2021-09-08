iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 7.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.75. 147,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $110.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

