iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

