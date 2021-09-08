iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,851,000 after buying an additional 305,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

