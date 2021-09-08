iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SP Asset Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

IAK stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $83.04.

