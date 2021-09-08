Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00286.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of ITUB opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. Itaú Unibanco has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,457,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $86,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

