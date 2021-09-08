IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IWG plc (LON:IWG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 292.50 ($3.82) on Wednesday. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 309.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 336.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

