J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,562. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $179.32 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average of $167.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

