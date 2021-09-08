Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 17,450 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

MP opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

