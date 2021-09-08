Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $190.51 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $199.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.16.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.