Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,911 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Target by 12.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 29.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 58.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $242.72 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

