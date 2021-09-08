Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,568,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 61,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $62.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

