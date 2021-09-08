Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,133 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,133 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,611 shares of company stock worth $759,073. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

