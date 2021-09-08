Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 7.3%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $27.41. 1,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 146,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,340,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,168,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,743,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,239,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,651,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

