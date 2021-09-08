Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 19,532 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $278,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $5.15 on Wednesday, reaching $377.03. 180,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.03 and its 200-day moving average is $324.87. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total transaction of $25,556,926.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $914,197,438. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.