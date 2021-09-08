Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,163,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216,516 shares during the quarter. Stantec accounts for approximately 2.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 10.96% of Stantec worth $543,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STN. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 326 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.