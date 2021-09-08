Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,378,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,927 shares during the quarter. Magna International accounts for about 3.6% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 2.79% of Magna International worth $776,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Magna International by 502.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Magna International by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,238,000 after buying an additional 468,509 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,343,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Magna International by 4,740.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after buying an additional 417,427 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Magna International by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,346,000 after buying an additional 305,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,059. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.