Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.09% of Hilton Worldwide worth $30,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after acquiring an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.89. 22,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.