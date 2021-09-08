Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $182.79 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.65% of Verisk Analytics worth $182,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,773 shares of company stock worth $2,392,412 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,178. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

