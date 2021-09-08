Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $215.77 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $215,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after acquiring an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,289,000 after purchasing an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,590,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,855,000 after purchasing an additional 89,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.68. The company has a market capitalization of $215.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.